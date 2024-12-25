Police register FIR against group that tried to ‘attack’ MLC Ravi

BELAGAVI: Under pressure from the BJP leadership, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified groups in the alleged attempt to attack MLC CT Ravi during the conclusion of the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi on December 19.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang said the Bagewadi police registered a case against a group, which is yet to be identified and which allegedly attempted to attack Ravi during the legislature session in Belagavi.

He said the case was filed after receiving a letter from the Legislative Council about the alleged attack attempt on Ravi. Iada Martin said the police will verify the video footage of the alleged attack bid to identify the attackers. The police would initiate action against them and include their names in the police case filed on Monday.