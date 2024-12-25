Proposal to name Mysuru road after CM Siddaramaiah sparks strong objections

MYSURU: A proposal by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council to name a stretch of road in the city after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has evoked strong objections.

According to official sources, the proposal seeks to name a stretch of KRS Road, from the Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple to the Outer Ring Road junction, as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'.

Based on a suggestion by Chamaraja Congress MLA Harish Gowda, the Mysuru City Corporation took the decision at its meeting on 22 November. The matter was first placed before the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner before being tabled in the council meeting.

The MCC subsequently issued a newspaper notice on 13 December, inviting views from the public on the proposal within 30 days, the sources said.

Mysuru is the home district of Siddaramaiah, who is currently serving his second term as Chief Minister.

The JD(S) has condemned the move to name the KRS Road in the historic city of Mysuru as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'.

Pointing out that Siddaramaiah is an accused in the MUDA site allotment case and is facing a probe by the Lokayukta police, the opposition party said in a post on 'X': "There is no elected board in the Mysuru City Corporation. The officials appointed by the Congress government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah as they are indebted to him."

The JD(S) further alleged, "Naming a road after the 'corrupt' Chief Minister, who is involved in the MUDA scam, is a 'betrayal and insult' not only to the historic city of Mysuru, but also to the entire state."