BJP leaders condemn attack on Munirathna in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Union minister Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leaders condemned the attack on BJP MLA N Munirathna on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Joshi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his party leaders should not take the law into their hands, adding that the CM is behaving like the way his party leaders had conducted during the Emergency.

“Munirathna is facing some allegations and let the law take its course in those cases, but there is no restriction on him from visiting his constituency,” he said, adding that he was hit by an egg when he was taking part in a programme in his constituency.

Referring to the issue involving CT Ravi, Joshi said that even today, an FIR has not been registered based on Ravi’s complaint, though there was an attempt to attack him inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises in Belagavi. When lawyers questioned the commissioner why they had not registered a case based on Ravi’s complaint, the officer informed them that the case was transferred to the CID, Joshi said and added that they should register the case and then transfer it to the CID.

He said the government suspended police inspector Manjunath Nayak for allowing Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and other BJP leaders to meet Ravi when he was in the police station. “The police commissioner and SP were also there at that time, what were they doing?” he questioned.

The government is trying to create fear, he said. Senior BJP leaders and even lawyers were not allowed to meet Ravi when he was at the police station, Joshi said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra also hit out at the government over the attack on Munirathna.