Distorted India maps removed, pay no heed to BJP's false claims: Priyank Kharge

BELAGAVI: Reacting to allegations from BJP leadership that posters of distorted India maps have been displayed at the centenary celebrations of 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, Congress leader Priyank Kharge has said the posters have been mistakenly displayed by private companies.
However, he said such posters have already been removed. He said the BJP is making baseless allegations. The Congress party has taken all measures to ensure the successful organisation of centenary celebrations.
KPCC president DK Shivkumar also reacted to a tweet put up by BJP leader Amit Malviya about the alleged distorted India Map. He said the poster with the map has been removed. He said the party has taken serious initiatives to hold the event successfully and meaningfully.
BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka have reportedly said that the Indian map featured on the posters omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as the Aksai Chin region, currently under the Chinese administration, which are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
Hitting out at Amit Malviya, Priyank Kharge said to a section of media in Belagavi, "Amit Malviya’s job is to spread fake news. Look at his history and the cases filed against him in this state and across the country.”
“He is a king of misinformation and fake news. If you look at his timeline, you will come to know (about peddling fake news). Why are you giving so much importance to him? What truth he has spoken?” Kharge added.
Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Kharge said: “I'm surprised that the BJP are aware that where the Lord Ganesh idol has been installed and flexes have been put up but are unaware of BS Yediyurappa’s POCSO case, CT Ravi’s derogatory remarks & Munirathna’s issue.”
“They (BJP) have kept such people to divert from the real issues. Do they talk about economic condition of the country, China issue and unemployment? They don't speak on these issues.”
“Amit Malviya does not have the capacity to win the Gram Panchayat election. He tweets for Rs 2. Its not said by us but the BJP’s social media team,” charged Kharge.
When asked about the Deputy CM admitting about the banner, he said: “Some one has put it up. If we observe it, there is a logo of private company.
The Congress leadership has said in Belagavi that such posters were posted unintentionally and are being removed.
"Some leaders might have made some mistake, we are removing everything. Don't try to point out such small mistakes. We have done according to Indian tradition and values of those days.''
Congress leaders said the BJP is finding faults needlessly. There is no medicine for jealousy, they said.