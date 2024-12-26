Distorted India maps removed, pay no heed to BJP's false claims: Priyank Kharge

BELAGAVI: Reacting to allegations from BJP leadership that posters of distorted India maps have been displayed at the centenary celebrations of 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, Congress leader Priyank Kharge has said the posters have been mistakenly displayed by private companies.

However, he said such posters have already been removed. He said the BJP is making baseless allegations. The Congress party has taken all measures to ensure the successful organisation of centenary celebrations.

KPCC president DK Shivkumar also reacted to a tweet put up by BJP leader Amit Malviya about the alleged distorted India Map. He said the poster with the map has been removed. He said the party has taken serious initiatives to hold the event successfully and meaningfully.

BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka have reportedly said that the Indian map featured on the posters omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as the Aksai Chin region, currently under the Chinese administration, which are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir.