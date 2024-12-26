Hubballi cylinder blast: Two Ayyappa devotees succumb to injuries

HUBBALLI: Two Ayyappa devotees, who sustained critical injuries in a cylinder explosion at the Eshwar Temple in Sai Nagar, succumbed to their injuries on Thursday morning at KIMS Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nijalingappa Mallappa Bepoor (58) and Sanjay Prakash Savdatti (17).

The incident occurred on Monday when a gas leak from a cylinder led to a fire, leaving nine devotees severely injured. All the injured were admitted to KIMS Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries. Despite the efforts of medical teams, two of them could not be saved.