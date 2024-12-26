Karnataka: BJP leader BY Vijayendra hints DK brothers conspired to remove Munirathna as MLA

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra, making a veiled attack against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother and former MP DK Suresh, alleged that the duo had hatched a conspiracy to force Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna to resign from his post.

Vijayendra was talking to reporters after meeting Munirathna, who was admitted to KC General Hospital after being pelted with eggs by miscreants. Drawing a parallel to the incident involving BJP MLC CT Ravi, who was allegedly taken across four districts by the police after his arrest on December 19 despite a threat to his life by Naxalites, Vijayendra alleged that the attack on Munirathna would not have occurred without the support of the government and Congress leaders.

Vijayendra also smelt a conspiracy to get Munirathna killed as his official gunman has been withdrawn. “The gunman has been taken off so that if someone stabs him in future, there would be no evidence or witnesses,” he alleged.

“The attack on Munirathna is not a small incident. They (DK brothers) have been mounting pressure on him to resign from the MLA post to get their person (implying Kusuma) elected as MLA in the bypoll. The conspiracy has been there for some time,” he alleged.

Vijayendra claimed that he was told by BJP workers, including Munirathna’s supporters, that their families were being terrorised by Congress “goons”.

“Munirathna is facing several charges against him and those are different issues, for which we have no objection. But BJP will not tolerate the attack on its MLAs. As a party’s chief, I have done my duty by standing with Munirathna,” he said.

The Congress government had also tried to fix BJP MLA Hareesh Poonja in a false case, he added.