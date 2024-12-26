Karnataka CM inaugurates Khadi festival, exhibition, sales fair in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the 'Saras Mela' and Khadi festival-an exhibition and sales fair in Belagavi organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress session at Sardar High School Grounds in Belagavi on Thursday.



Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods, Dr Sharanprakash Patil, and other dignitaries welcomed CM Siddaramaih and DCM DK Shivkumar.

In the presence of Centenary Committee Chairman and Minister HK Patil, Ministers Dr HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, MB Patil, MC Sudhakar, Dinesh Gundurao, Bhairati Suresh, MLAs RV Deshpande, Special Representative of Delhi TB Jayachandra, former CM Veerappa Moily, CM Siddaramaih inaugurated the 'Asmite' Trade Fair-2024, a grand exhibition and sale fair of self-help group women's products and Khadi products in Belagavi.

The Saras Mela and Khadi Festival has been started in partnership with the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Karnataka State Livelihood Campaign and Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board, Industries and Commerce Department and District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Mahanagara Palike and will be held from December 26 to January 4.

Self-help group women from all districts of the state participated in this program with their major products from their respective districts, and a total of 150 stalls have been set up. This includes 10 food fair stalls and 50 Khadi product fairs. This fair is free for the public, and the exhibition will be open to the public from 10.30 am to 9.30 pm every day.



Cultural program every day: Various cultural programs will be held every day from 6.30 pm to 9 pm. The speciality of this fair, which is being organized in Belagavi for the 4th consecutive year, is that products produced by women of urban and rural self-help groups are mainly sold.