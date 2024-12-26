Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates memorial auditorium of freedom fighter Gangadhar Deshpande in Belagavi

Role of Gangadhar Rao Deshpande in the freedom struggle

Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, hailing from Hudali village in Belagavi taluk, was a brave freedom fighter widely known as the 'Lion of Karnataka.' He played a pivotal role in organising the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi and persuaded Mahatma Gandhi to preside over the event. His diplomacy and capable leadership have been well recorded in Belagavi's history.

At the time, Gangadhar Rao enjoyed a stature within the Congress Party comparable to Jawaharlal Nehru. Although he possessed the influence to secure a significant position in the Indian government post-independence, he chose a path of selflessness, dedicating his life to spirituality. He firmly believed that his struggle and service were confined to securing the nation’s freedom.

Born on 31 March 1871 to Balakrishna and Radhabai, a wealthy family in Hudali village of Belagavi taluk, Gangadhar Rao completed his secondary education at Sardar's High School, Belagavi, before earning his BA LLB from Deccan College, Pune. He is survived by his wife Lakshmibai and son Balakrishna. Gangadhar Rao passed away on 30 July 1960.

In 1922, he established the Charak Sangha, followed by the Gandhi Seva Sangha in Hudali in 1937. The Khadi Village Industry, which he supported, continues to provide employment to hundreds of people. He also served as the Municipal President of Belagavi in 1920.

Initially, Gangadhar Rao was a follower of Gopalakrishna Gokhale and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Later, he came into close contact with Mahatma Gandhi and was regarded as one of Gandhi's five closest associates. A true Gandhian, Gangadhar Rao wore khadi clothes and lived a simple life despite his wealth.

Gangadhar Rao invited Mahatma Gandhi to his hometown Hudali, where Bapu stayed for seven days. A meeting of the Gandhi Seva Sangh was held, attended by prominent leaders including Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad, Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shaukat Ali, and Sarojini Naidu, as well as senior writers Betageri Krishna Sharma and G. Narayan.

Gangadhar Rao Deshpande had also advocated for Belagavi’s inclusion in Karnataka during the formation of linguistic provinces.