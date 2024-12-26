Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils Gandhi Statue at Veera Soudha in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: As part of the centenary celebrations of the Congress session held in 1924 under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Veera Soudha in Tilakwadi, Belagavi, on Thursday. He also launched various development works on the occasion.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the renovated photo gallery at the Gandhi Memorial Auditorium, located within the premises of Veera Soudha.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D.K. Shivakumar planted saplings and watered them in the premises of the Congress Well at Veera Soudha.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Ministers H.K. Patil, M.B. Patil, H.C. Mahadevappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, and K.H. Muniyappa, along with MLAs Asif Sait, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, and former Minister R.V. Deshpande.

Other notable attendees included Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, BUDA President Laxmanrao Chingale, Information Department Secretary Kaveri B.B., Commissioner of the Information Department Hemant Nimbalkar, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde, Joint Director of the Information Department Manjunath Dollin, and Deputy Director Gurunath Kadabur.