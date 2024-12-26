Mangaluru beaches to open for nighttime visitors soon

MANGALURU: Mangaluru is set to offer a new experience to tourists as the beaches will soon be accessible to visitors during the night. The Dakshina Kannada district administration has begun preparations to ensure the safety of visitors, including installing streetlights, setting up surveillance systems, and deploying lifeguards.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M.P. said that Panamburu beach will be the first to remain open at night, followed by Thannirbhavi Blue Flag beach and Thannirbhavi beach. While the plan was to open Panamburu beach by the end of this year, it was delayed. However, the beach will be ready for visitors in the next week or two, once all security measures are in place.

The decision to open the beaches at night has been long awaited, gaining momentum after the state government recently allowed businesses in Bengaluru and other city corporations to stay open until 1 am. Tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders have long advocated for this change, believing it will attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal expressed support for the initiative, stating that as long as safety measures like surveillance, lighting, and lifeguards are in place, there would be no issue with allowing visitors at night. However, he clarified that the 1 am closure rule for pubs, bars, and restaurants will currently only apply to Bengaluru.

Tourism industry representatives have welcomed the move, seeing it as a significant step in boosting the region's tourism appeal.

