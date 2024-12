BELAGAVI: A hundred years ago on this day, Mahatma Gandhi gave a call to the youth to participate in the freedom struggle during the 1924 Congress Session, which he presided over, here.

Inspired by this, a large number of people from the region joined the freedom struggle and many of them laid down their lives for the country’s Independence. Belagavi city has been decked up for the two-day event to mark the centenary of the 1924 Congress session.

While this session gave a new direction to the freedom struggle, the Congress party believes that its CWC meeting to be chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at the same venue, Veera Soudha, would give a fillip to the country’s politics and help strengthen the party.

According to KPCC working president DK Shivakumar, top leaders of the party will decide the agenda of the CWC meeting to be held at Veera Soudha.

A public meeting to be held on Friday at the CPEd Ground has been named as “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jail Samvidhan”. “We have named the venue as Mahatma Gandhi Navanagar,” he said.

Local leaders and all MPs from state invited to Belagavi event: Shivakumar

DyCM DK Shivakumar said a book containing documents related to the 1924 session will be released on Thursday. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Veera Soudha at 10 am. Later, a photo exhibition will be inaugurated, followed by a “Khadi Mela” at 10.45 am.