Party leaders will meet today, tomorrow to decide on continuing political, legal fight: MLC CT Ravi

CHIKKAMAGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged on Wednesday that Congress government is “ruffian”, and used the police to manhandle and humiliate him on December 19 in Belagavi. He charged that the police curtailed his fundamental rights and tortured him mentally and physically, flouting all human rights.

He was recounting the incident at the Legislative Council during the winter session, where he was arrested by the Belagavi police for allegedly making offensive comments about Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

He said party leaders will meet on December 26 and 27 to decide on continuing political and legal fight against those who acted as puppets of the government and misused their powers, violating the law and Constitution.

“Stringent action should be taken against the police officers who behaved inhumanly with me and they should be suspended. A tragic incident took place at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 19 and I filed a complaint against the attackers, but no FIR has been registered till today. The police, without the movement order, arrested me like a criminal and took me in their van for over 400 km through four districts. Six police personnel made me walk near a sugarcane field and at that moment, I felt that I would be bumped off in an encounter,” he alleged.