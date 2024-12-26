Signature campaign against renaming road in Mysuru after CM Siddaramaiah gains traction

MYSURU: A day after activists and environmentalists objected to Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) proposal to rename a prominent stretch of KRS Road as “Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga”, an online signature campaign has been launched, fuelling a heated debate among netizens.

The 1.5-km stretch from Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple Circle in Vontikoppal to Metagalli Royal Inn Junction is popularly known as KRS Road or the ‘Princess Road’. The MCC has proposed to rename the road in honor of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The decision, announced during a corporation council meeting in late November, has met with stiff resistance from various quarters. The corporation had issued a public notice, inviting objections and suggestions, as per protocol, but the move has sparked widespread criticism.

‘Erasing city’s legacy’

Opponents argue that the iconic name “Princess Road” is deeply embedded in Mysuru’s historical and cultural identity and renaming it would erase a part of the city’s legacy. Several environmentalists, including Bhanu Mohan, raised concerns over the lack of public consultation and transparency in the decision-making process.

Now, the online signature campaign started by youngster Ravi Keerthi in Change.org against renaming of the road has rapidly gained momentum, with hundreds of citizens voicing their disapproval on social media platforms and through digital petitions. Many residents have emphasised the need to preserve Mysuru’s heritage and urged MCC to reconsider the proposal.

SIMHA BACKS NAMING STREET AFTER SIDDARAMAIAH

Amid the controversy over the MCC proposal to name a road after CM Siddaramaiah, former MP Pratap Simha has come out in open favouring the road from Venkateshwara temple to Ring Road junction to be named after the AHINDA leader.

Simha said Siddaramaiah, in his political journey spanning four decades, has contributed immensely for the development of Mysuru. “A Mysorean, Siddaramaiah went on to become the chief minister of the state twice with absolute majority. Though, I have ideological differences with him. I am for naming the street after Siddaramaiah,” Simha said.