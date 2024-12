BENGALURU: Miscreants threw an egg at Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna while he was leaving the venue of a party function at Nandini Layout here on Wednesday. Police have taken three people into custody in this connection.

The MLA, who was treated at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram after the incident, alleged that it was an acid attack and a “murder bid”.

The 60-year-old MLA was walking towards his car after participating in the function to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP office when the incident took place.

Policemen at the venue swung into action and took the MLA to a safe place. “The incident happened around 11.30am at Lakshmi Devi Nagar in Laggere. While walking from the BJP office towads his car on Studio Road, the egg was thrown at him from about 15 metres. The MLA then went to hospital,” Saidulu Adavath, DCP (North), told reporters.

Munirathna lauded the police for saving his life and claimed that an officer advised him to get into his car immediately after the function as there was an intelligence report about a possible attack on him.

Clarifying that there was no such intelligence report, the DCP said, “Our inspector told him (the MLA) to avoid walking towards the car. But the MLA started walking as it was a few metres away. We made regular bandobast as it was a scheduled programme,” Adavath added.

Munirathna accused DyCM DK Shivakumar, former MP DK Suresh, and Hanumanthappa, father of Kusuma, who had contested against him in the Assembly polls and lost, of orchestrating the attack on him.