Three soldiers from Karnataka among five killed in J&K accident

BELAGAVI, UDUPI: Three of the five soldiers of the 11th Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry who died after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balnoi area of Mendhar in Poonch sector on Tuesday, were from Karnataka.

The soldiers from Karnataka have been identified as Subedar Dayanand Tirkannavar (44) from Honnihal in Belagavi district, Sepoy Mahesh Nagappa Marigonda (25) from Mahalingapura in Rabakavi Banahatti taluk in Bagalkot district, and Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33) from Beejady in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

Subedar Tirkannavar, who was leading the team, was to retire next year after serving in the Army for the last 25 years. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two children. His father, a retired postman, served in Sambra village for 30 years before settling down in Honnihal. Tirkannavar maintained a deep connection with Sambra, visiting often, including during the recent Lakshmi Devi pilgrimage.

The tragic news was withheld from most family members, including his wife, until Wednesday evening to spare them immediate grief.

Mahesh Marigonda served in the 11th Maratha Regiment for the last six years. He is survived by his wife, Lakshmi, mother, a younger sister and a younger brother. He married Lakshmi three years ago.

Mahesh’s untimely demise has left the town of Mahalingapura in deep mourning. The mortal remains of Tirkannavar and Marigonda will reach Belagavi on Thursday and be sent to their respective villages.

Poojary returned to work only on Tuesday

A pall of gloom descended on Beejady in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district following the demise of its beloved son, Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33). Poojary had joined the Army 13 years ago. He is survived by his mother, two elder sisters, wife, and a daughter who is one and a half years old.

From a very young age, Poojary had displayed valour and was a sportsman too, his relative Ashok Poojary Beejady said. Beejady added that Poojary had done well as an NCC cadet and joined the Army after PUC. In his 13 years of service, he mostly served in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur and informed his family that he would be transferred to Gujarat in three months.