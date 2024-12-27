Contractor ends life after accusing Karnataka min Priyank Kharge’s supporter, issuing death threat

BIDAR: A contractor ended his life by falling on the railway track near Katti Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk here on Tuesday, accusing nine individuals, including former Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike corporator Raju Kapanoor -- who is said to be a supporter of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge -- of being responsible for him taking the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin (26). Police said Sachin’s body was found near the railway track near Katti Tugaon. They also recovered a seven-page letter reportedly written by Sachin.

According to sources, Sachin has alleged that nine persons, including Kapanoor, Nandkumar Nagabhujange, Gorakhnath Sajjan, Pratap Dheer Patil (Pappu Patil), Manoj Sejwal, Vikas HM, Vinay TP, Ramanagowda Patil and Satish Ratnakar, tortured him over paying a bribe of Rs 1 crore, even threatening to kill him.

It has been alleged in the letter that the said nine persons had already taken Rs 15 lakh from Sachin, and were demanding another Rs 1 crore for getting award for contract. Sachin said the people threatened to kill him, if he failed to pay the demanded amount. Owing to this torture, he decided to commit suicide, Sachin’s letter states.

Meanwhile, Railway Police in Bidar registered an FIR against all the accused, and have shifted the body to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem.

Reacting, Kharge said, “The accused may belong to Congress or be my supporter or anybody else, however, the authorities should probe the incident and punish the guilty.” Since the issue concerns his department, the latter would also hold an inquiry, he added.

Meanwhile, Kapanoor has released a video clip, in which he states that he had not demanded any bribe or harassed the deceased.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)