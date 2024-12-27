Dr Manmohan Singh a statesman of unparalleled wisdom: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Political leaders cutting across party lines remembered former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh as a visionary statesman and a brilliant economist, who left an indelible mark on our nation.

Dr Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah stated that Dr Singh was a statesman of unparalleled wisdom and his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation.

“It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka’s progress and welfare initiatives,” he remembered, adding that Singh’s legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Former PM and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda remembered Singh as a good and patient man, a brilliant economist, and a colleague he valued and respected. “He will be remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India’s economic future.”

Stating that history shall undoubtedly judge him kindly, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “With the passing of the former PM, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature.

His policy of economic liberalisation and rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty.”

Remembering Dr Singh as a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, Kharge said he was proud to have been a part of his cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister.

“A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history,” he said, adding that Dr Singh’s legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy said, “With his vision, composure, and unparalleled economic expertise, Dr Manmohan Singh led the nation with strength and stability during challenging times. Through his economic reforms, he earned global recognition for India. His contributions are extraordinary and unforgettable.”