‘Fake Gandhis’ organising ‘Fake Congress’ meet: BJP

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP accused the Grand Old Party of spending public money to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi.

The saffron party said that it will be holding a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Vidhana Soudha premises at 10.30 am on Friday to protest this. The saffron party further said that the “nakli (fake) Congress” convention was organised by “fake Gandhis”.

Meanwhile, state JDS president and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy also launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that “fake Gandhis were flaunting themselves in Belagavi at the expense of taxpayers’ money.”

As the Congress named the Friday rally as the Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention, the BJP took strong exception to the party using the names of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

“What is in the country and the state is not the genuine Congress... it is a fake Congress,” said state BJP chief and Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra said that the Congress that threw away the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar does not have the morality to take their names.

He further alleged that Congress has no commitment to the integrity of the country as it has been dividing the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed five important places related to Ambedkar as Panchatheertha, he added.

“It is not right for the Congress to use taxpayers’ money to conduct its convention. We will hold a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against this policy of the fake Congress and to oppose its convention in Belagavi,” he added.