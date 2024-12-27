Karnataka likely to see milk price hike after Sankranthi festival

BENGALURU: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik said on Thursday that milk price is likely to go up after the Sankranthi festival in January. He told reporters here that unions recently placed a proposal before the federation seeking a revision in milk prices.

They sought a hike of Rs 5 per litre. Discussions have been held in this regard. However, a decision on the proposal will be taken only after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.

During a recent meeting at Magadi, dairy farmers submitted a petition to the chief minister seeking a hike of Rs 5 per litre of milk. The milk price was last increased on August 1, 2023, by Rs 3. It was then increased from Rs 39 to Rs 42 a litre. “The hike of Rs 2 per packet cannot be called an increase because the quantity of milk in the packet was increased by 50ml in June 2024,” KMF officials said.

They said when Siddaramaiah launched Nandini idli-dosa batter on December 25, the KMF members briefed him about the demands of dairy farmers and milk unions.

Federation managing director Shivaswamy said that nothing has been finalised yet. A decision on increasing milk price will be taken after holding a meeting with the chief minister. The meeting will be held after the Sankranthi festival.