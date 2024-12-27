Karnataka: Tsunami severely exposed women’s vulnerabilities

The tsunami exposed and tested the vulnerability of women like never before. “While many widowers got remarried, widow remarriage was not an easy option in many of the affected places except for some of those, who were childless and were given huge compensation by the government. This was in Nagapattinam,” he said.

“In some places in Kerala, women, who lost their children, were branded inauspicious by their families. After the first tide receded, it left behind a lot of fish on the seafloor. Ignorant of what lay ahead for them, these women with their kids went to pick up the fish and lost their little ones when the tide returned,” Sekar said.

‘Women, who had lost their husbands and kids, were branded bad omen’

“Many women, especially from the fishing community, also suffered naked syndrome,” the PSW expert said.”As a practice, fisher women go to receive their menfolk, who go to sea in trawlers. That morning, many women had gone to receive their men and ran for their lives on seeing huge walls of tides in the ocean. As they ran their saris got entangled in the bushes and other obstacles, and came out. They suffered naked syndrome when they were taken to relief centres. We had to counsel them,” Sekar said.