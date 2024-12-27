Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader, man of immense culture: Senior IAS officer Atheeq

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer of 1991 batch, Karnataka cadre and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), LK Atheeq’s first interaction with former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh soon after he joined the prime minister’s office (PMO) as director in 2007 was an eye opener and a lesson for the rest of his professional life as a bureaucrat.

He reminisced: “As part of the protocol, I was taken to the then prime minister’s official residence 7, Race Course Road, to meet Dr Manmohan Singh. He was sitting near his writing table. He got up and greeted me and asked me my background and enquired about my family. I was taken aback by his extraordinary Tehzeeb (culture). As bureaucrats, we don’t get up to greet our juniors but here I was in front of the PM and he had stood up to greet me. Not only that, he was reaching out to me regarding my family; whether they were well-settled in New Delhi,” Atheeq, who spent five years in PMO (2007-2012), drafted Dr Singh’s speeches on agriculture, education, nutrition, skill training etc, said.

“Most of his speeches were written in Urdu. He was proficient, scholarly, and a very fine gentleman….(He) was a visionary, an intellectual, who advised us to read well and then prepare notes on policy matters and not go by our biases and opinions.”