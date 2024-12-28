BJP factions led by Vijayendra, Yatnal clash over Waqf row; latter to address issue on own

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP state chief BY Vijayendra gave all indications of taking up the issues that affected the party’s leaders and the public in general, his ‘rival’ camp within the BJP, led by senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has chalked out a plan to take its struggle forward, with regard to the Waqf properties’ row on its own.

The ‘rival’ camp, including Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, senior leader Aravind Limbavali, former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former CM BS Yediyurappa’s grand nephew NR Santhosh, who allegedly has strained his relationship with Vijayendra, among others, held a meeting at former minister Kumar Bangarappa’s residence here on Thursday.

Apart from the issue of the Waqf Board allegedly encroaching lands of farmers, mutts, and the people, the leaders also discussed political developments within the party. These members are likely to visit the national capital in January as a delegation, to submit certain pieces of information they have gathered to the JPC on the Waqf Bill, headed by Jagadamika Pal.

At the same time, the delegation is likely to meet the BJP high command, sources said. It may be noted here that Yatnal was served with a show-cause notice for his attack on the party’s state leadership, including Vijayendra and his father and BJP parliamentary board member, former CM Yediyurappa.

“It is not a meeting of dissidents, but to discuss the serious issue pertaining to Waqf properties. We are continuing our struggle against the state government and the Waqf Board by visiting the affected people in various districts. Those who want to join us in this mission are welcome or else they can take up the struggle on their own, independently,” Limbavali said, revealing that they are planning to hold a convention of the affected people, either in Belagavi or Davanagere.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra’s supporters are also planning a separate meeting to counter the ‘rival’ camp, sources added. “At a time when BJP MLC CT Ravi’s spat with minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has turned a factor to bind different factions of the BJP, separate meetings by different factions only indicates rivalry within the party,” a leader observed.