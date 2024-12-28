ISRO releases animated video of PSLV-C60

BENGALURU: Three days ahead of the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C60/ SPADEX mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, December 27, released an animation video sharing the experience of the in- space docking.

In just one and half hour of the release of the video, it crossed over 30,000 views on X- post alone.

The video captioned- Visualise SpaDeX in Action!- showed how the PSLV will be operating.

ISRO in its release said the SpaDeX mission is a is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in- space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV. The researchers in the release explained that this technology is essential for India’s upcoming space projects including Indian on the Moon, sample return from the Moon and the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).

“The in-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives,” the release said.

The SpaDeX mission consists of two small spacecrafts weighing around 220 kgs each, to be launched by PSLV-C60, into a 470 km circular orbit.