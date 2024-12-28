Karnataka hostels upload meal photos for transparency; feedback, suggestions pour in

BENGALURU: Even after nearly a month of Social Welfare Department starting the exercise of uploading meals and menu card of food served at Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and government hostels; suggestions and feedbacks continue to pour in.

The list comprises of positives and negatives including suggestions like change food items, add more protein-rich food as it is has more carbohydrates or even to improve the rice quality. The SWD started the exercise of uploading four photographs with GPS location, time and date stamping, thrice a day, of the kitchen with cooks preparing the meals, the menu card, the plate with all food items and students eating the meal.

The government orders for uploading four photographs on social media platforms for public to access was issued on November 29. From December 1, as pilot, it was started in three districts- Bidar, Raichur and Chamarajanagar.

“We get multiple responses on a daily basis. We are replying to each one of them. Some suggestions have also been incorporated to improve the meals. There are over 2,500 KREIS and hostels in Karnataka, feeding over 4.5 lakh students daily. Of this, 294 institutions in the three districts have been covered. By January 2025 end, all across the state will be covered,” a senior SWD official told TNIE.

The SWD started the exercise to bring in accountability among hostel wardens, cooks, supervisors and staffers. Many parents and students had complained to the government over the pathetic quality of food being served in the hostels. The Karnataka Lokayukta had also pulled up the officials over the poor quality of food and facilities.

“The aim of uploading the information on daily basis on social media is to bring in transparency and ensure uniform quality is maintained. Wardens have to tweet four photographs, thrice a day. T A control room, comprising of 30 people, working in shifts, has also been set up to review the posts and feedback,” the official said.