Karnataka tourism eyes growth with heritage, domestic focus amid global slowdown

As the New Year dawns, Karnataka Tourism has had an interesting 2024. The state has evolved into a strong tourism product, especially post Covid, with multiple hotels, airlines and trains that had depleted their capacities during the pandemic wishing that they had doubled their existing inventory. With the economy rebounding, the travel sector has delivered to the Indian tourism industry. The entire country is in construction mode, be it greenfield airports, upgraded railway networks or highways… It is a dream come true.

The strength of Karnataka as a tourist destination lies strongly with its heritage and wildlife offerings. Currently, Karnataka has four UNESCO World Heritage sites – Hoysala temples at Belur, Halebid and Somanathpura; monuments at Hampi; temples of Pattadakal and the Western Ghats. If the temple complex of Lakkundi gets the approval of UNESCO, it could change the fortunes of the entire Gadag district.

Investments in the tourism sector will go up, which will also generate employment. The state has 8–10 products that can get the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag over the next five years. Though the bidding process is thorough and tedious, it is worth the effort.

As per the tourism ministry’ statistics, Karnataka attracts around 10.5% of all domestic tourist arrivals, placing it among the top four states in India. But foreign tourist arrivals are at 6.4%, putting Karnataka at the 14th spot. Largely, tourism has moved into a domestic tourism mode and it is here to stay. In its latest report, the ministry states, “India has shown a positive trajectory in domestic tourism. In 2023, 2509.63 million Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) were recorded compared to 1731.01 Million DTVs in 2022.”