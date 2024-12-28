Karnataka tourism eyes growth with heritage, domestic focus amid global slowdown

As the New Year dawns, Karnataka Tourism has had an interesting 2024. The state has evolved into a strong tourism product, especially post Covid, with multiple hotels, airlines and trains that had depleted their capacities during the pandemic wishing that they had doubled their existing inventory. With the economy rebounding, the travel sector has delivered to the Indian tourism industry. The entire country is in construction mode, be it greenfield airports, upgraded railway networks or highways… It is a dream come true.
The strength of Karnataka as a tourist destination lies strongly with its heritage and wildlife offerings. Currently, Karnataka has four UNESCO World Heritage sites – Hoysala temples at Belur, Halebid and Somanathpura; monuments at Hampi; temples of Pattadakal and the Western Ghats. If the temple complex of Lakkundi gets the approval of UNESCO, it could change the fortunes of the entire Gadag district.
Investments in the tourism sector will go up, which will also generate employment. The state has 8–10 products that can get the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag over the next five years. Though the bidding process is thorough and tedious, it is worth the effort.
As per the tourism ministry’ statistics, Karnataka attracts around 10.5% of all domestic tourist arrivals, placing it among the top four states in India. But foreign tourist arrivals are at 6.4%, putting Karnataka at the 14th spot. Largely, tourism has moved into a domestic tourism mode and it is here to stay. In its latest report, the ministry states, “India has shown a positive trajectory in domestic tourism. In 2023, 2509.63 million Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs) were recorded compared to 1731.01 Million DTVs in 2022.”
The era of fancy brochures, which sold packages and room nights, where tariffs were quoted in euros even for the hapless domestic traveller, has ended. The ongoing economic slowdown in India’s traditional feeder market of Europe and high airline ticket costs have contributed significantly to the slowdown in inbound travel to India. The present geo-political situations with the war in Ukraine have further catalysed the fall.
Globally, governments have taken initiatives to get citizens to travel to marquee domestic destinations. One such campaign was ‘No Leave, No Life’ by Tourism Australia, encouraging workers to take their annual leave and see their country. The National Visitor Survey released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia showed the campaign resulted in Australians taking 109 million overnight trips around the country spending a record $75 billion, up 14 per cent as compared to the previous year. New Zealand still considers domestic tourists as its mainstay as they make up about two-thirds of its tourism industry.
As economies around the world grapple with a slowdown, India will find it difficult to sell its ware abroad at least for the next couple of years, unless there is a sudden change in their fortunes.
We seldom have a strategy for the domestic travel market. It is always an afterthought or a back-up market. Around the world, when the going gets tough, the tough go domestic! India, despite probably being the biggest domestic travel market in the world, still metes out second-class treatment to its citizens. The road to nurture domestic markets may not be smooth, but sure deserves an effort. As a wise person once said: “Travelling in India is like flirting with life. It is like saying, ‘I would stay and love you, but I have to go!”