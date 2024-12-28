Karnataka tourism struggles with declining footfalls despite investments

HUBBALLI: Amid challenges in the tourism sector, despite it gradually recovering internationally, operators in Karnataka have struggled to retain their customers this year. Though significant investments have been made on tourism infrastructure, footfalls in the state have declined compared to previous years.
While popular destinations like Mysuru, Hampi, Gokarna, Kodagu, Badami, Dandeli and Chikkamagaluru witnessed decent visitor numbers, many other locations experienced a dip in tourist entries and inquiries.
One bright spot has been the state government’s Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travl to women on government buses. It boosted footfalls to different places, especially religious destinations. The Saundatti Yellamma temple emerged as the most-visited spot this year, with Kollur and Dharmasthala also witnessing a surge in women devotees.
Mismanagement of tourist spots
Karnataka boasts of a diverse range of tourism opportunities, but many sites suffer from mismanagement. Several parks and tourism facilities, constructed just a few years ago, are in a state of neglect.
For instance, a crocodile park near Dandeli built with government funds has fallen into disrepair due to lack of maintenance. “There are numerous examples where government investments in infrastructure are being wasted due to neglect,” said a tourism expert.
“The tourism department and local authorities fail to monitor activities at beaches and waterfalls,” added VN Naik, a retired marine biologist and coastal expert from Karwar.
He pointed to recent deaths at Karnataka’s beaches as a cause for concern. “These incidents deter tourists. While the administration has increased the number of lifeguards after the fatalities, rescues are still frequently required. Tourism officials must collaborate with local authorities to ensure visitors have a safe and pleasant experience,” he emphasised.
Corruption and local challenges
Rising corruption in Karnataka’s tourism sector is a significant issue for both operators and tourists. Many resorts and homestays are forced to pay large sums to police and others, even when tourist traffic is low during the year-end.
Another growing concern is the presence of local mafias at certain hiking spots. For example, after a road construction project was sanctioned in an area, some jeep operators opposed the initiative to protect their livelihoods. Reports suggest that tourists attempting to explore these locations on motorbikes or personal vehicles have faced threats and even physical assaults.
Additionally, many travellers fall victim to fake advertisements for accommodations. Experts recommend improving service quality and addressing overpricing to retain tourists.
A ray of hope
Despite these challenges, there is optimism within the industry. Adventure tourism is gaining traction in Karnataka and caravan tourism sites are being established in several locations.
The tourism department has also started focusing on preserving heritage monuments and working with local authorities to promote these sites to a wider audience. With these efforts, stakeholders hope to attract more visitors in the coming months and restore Karnataka’s reputation as a top tourist destination.