Karnataka tourism struggles with declining footfalls despite investments

HUBBALLI: Amid challenges in the tourism sector, despite it gradually recovering internationally, operators in Karnataka have struggled to retain their customers this year. Though significant investments have been made on tourism infrastructure, footfalls in the state have declined compared to previous years.

While popular destinations like Mysuru, Hampi, Gokarna, Kodagu, Badami, Dandeli and Chikkamagaluru witnessed decent visitor numbers, many other locations experienced a dip in tourist entries and inquiries.

One bright spot has been the state government’s Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travl to women on government buses. It boosted footfalls to different places, especially religious destinations. The Saundatti Yellamma temple emerged as the most-visited spot this year, with Kollur and Dharmasthala also witnessing a surge in women devotees.

Mismanagement of tourist spots

Karnataka boasts of a diverse range of tourism opportunities, but many sites suffer from mismanagement. Several parks and tourism facilities, constructed just a few years ago, are in a state of neglect.

For instance, a crocodile park near Dandeli built with government funds has fallen into disrepair due to lack of maintenance. “There are numerous examples where government investments in infrastructure are being wasted due to neglect,” said a tourism expert.

“The tourism department and local authorities fail to monitor activities at beaches and waterfalls,” added VN Naik, a retired marine biologist and coastal expert from Karwar.