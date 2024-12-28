Manmohan Singh pulled country out of economic distress: Gowda

“Singh was a simple, honest and sincere individual. Beyond political affiliations, we remember him for his integrity. He was a statesman and a senior leader who served the country for decades. His passing is a great personal loss for me. May God grant his soul eternal peace and his family the courage to endure this sorrow,” he said.

On behalf of him and JDS, his son and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy will pay respects to Singh in New Delhi, he said. A posse of party leaders, including former minister CS Puttaraju, Venkatarao Nadagouda, MLC KA Thippeswamy, HM Ramesh Gowda, former MLA Lingesh and party workers, attended the meeting.

DKS writes to BU to set up research Centre on Singh

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and the Bengaluru University vice-chancellor to initiate steps to set up a research centre to study the economic policies of former PM Manmohan Singh. Singh was one of the world’s greatest economists.

His globalisation and liberalisation policies, and discipline in governance during his tenure as Prime Minister resulted in India becoming economically strong, he said. The Right to Information Act (RTI), Right to Education Act (RTE), Food Security Act, Aadhaar and many other laws and schemes implemented during his tenure as prime minister are role models for the world, he said.

Future generations need to be informed about his economic policies and country’s reform measures and a detailed study needs to be done on Dr Singh and his governance and economic policies, he opined. “In the honour and memory of late Dr Manmohan Singh, I hereby suggest that necessary steps be taken to set up a research centre at Bengaluru University,” he said.