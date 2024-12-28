Progressive leaders plan rally to counter RSS-BJP meet in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

BENGALURU: In a turn of events, Kalaburagi is on the brink of becoming the epicentre of an ideological standoff that promises to make a deep impression on Karnataka’s political landscape.

As right-wing groups, led by former RSS-BJP leader KN Govindacharya and former MP Basavraj Patil Sedam of Bharat Vikas Sangam, prepare for a mega programme scheduled between January 29 and February 6, a coalition of progressive leaders has vowed to launch their own gathering – “Souharda Bharat Utsava,” – kicking off on January 17.

But this is no ordinary counter-protest. According to Lingayat scholar Prof Meenakshi Bali, “We do not want to stop them, but we would like to ensure that if there is any possible communalisation, we would work to ensure that the right-wing rally becomes “unfruitful” and dismantle its very purpose.”

Bali revealed that crucial preparatory meetings were already held in Bengaluru on December 19 and subsequent strategy sessions in Davangere, Vijayapura and other towns.

Yet, the progressive movement faces an uphill battle in sourcing funds. While reports claimed that the right-wing is pouring vast sums of money into their event, the progressive leaders are left scrambling to make their event a reality. “We are pooling together the little we have,” Bali lamented.