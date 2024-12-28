Ravi meets Munirathna, says Congress is bringing ‘goonda raj’ in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi met Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna here on Friday, and alleged that the attacks on both of them recently, were testimony to Karnataka turning into a “goonda raj”, under Congress rule.

After BJP state president BY Vijayendra visited Munirathna, who was attacked with an egg recently, in hospital, Ravi called on the RR Nagar MLA at his residence and expressed solidarity with him.

“The attack on Munirathna, who was elected as our party’s MLA in a democratic way, is unfortunate. Whoever is responsible should face the consequences through the law. It is not right to attack him. At a time when Mahatma Gandhi is being remembered, they (Congress leaders) are indulging in hooliganism and transforming Karnataka into a goonda raj,” he alleged.

Ravi observed that the attack on him and Munirathna were fresh examples of the state of affairs in Karnataka. “The Constitution has provided us fundamental rights, but they (police) took them away from me and violated rules of the Human Rights Commission. I come from a background of struggle. I have not turned my back, not have I done anything wrong. I am not a goon. Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency and held power in her fist, what happened then?” he asked.

He alleged that there was an abuse of power, as there was no ground for his arrest by the police in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. “The Council Chairman has the ultimate authority, being the custodian of the House, but the government violated the rules even after the chairman gave the ruling to adjourn the House,” he elaborated, stating that he was arrested and treated inhumanely, for which he will not run away, or turn his back.