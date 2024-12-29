Let CBI probe all old cases against Munirathna, says DK Suresh

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh here on Saturday said BJP should take the initiative to hand over all cases related to Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna to CBI. Even the POCSO case related to former CM BS Yediyurappa should be given to the CBI, he added.

He hit out at BJP state chief BY Vijayendra and MLC CT Ravi for visiting Munirathna. Digging into the MLA’s past cases, he said, “Munirathna’s chauffeur Raghu went missing and another boy from Mallatahalli, Ranjith, broke his arm and leg under suspicious circumstances.”

Suresh said the media should expose Munirathna’s past and how he used his brother Korangu, who was a rowdy-sheeter, to strike illegal deals.

He said, “Let BJP leaders write a letter asking CBI to investigate these cases. Let this be included in the report given to the BJP high command. Munirathna’s fake voter ID case too should be investigated by the CBI.”

Despite Munirathna insulting women from Dalit and Vokkaliga communities, Ravi met him. “His audio of his indecent act has been proved to be true by FSL. The SIT has filed the chargesheet. Despite all this, Ravi went to his house,” he added.

“One (Ravi) calls a woman a prostitute in the Council, and another (Munirathna) rapes women in the government-run temple of Vikasa Soudha when he was minister.

BJP that talks about culture has accepted such people. Don’t BJP leaders see that this sacred place was misused? Didn’t a woman ask Vijayendra for his time to explain about Yediyurappa (caught in the POCSO case)? All these cases should be given to the CBI,” he urged.

“The big doctor (Dr CN Manjunath), who examined Munirathna said his hair was burnt and he should get a CT scan. But yesterday evening, I saw another video in which Munirathna met CT Ravi, came out of his house and spoke to the media. In the video, Munirathna’s burnt hair had come back. The media should test whether Munirathna has put a wig on his head or has real hair. Shouldn’t we believe the big doctor who said that his hair was burnt,” Suresh said.