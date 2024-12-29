Opposition calls for RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge's removal and arrest in connection with contractor's suicide

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLC N Ravi Kumar on Saturday called for the removal of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge from the cabinet, and his arrest, in connection with the suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal in Bidar.

Narayanaswamy came down heavily on the minister, alleging that the administration in Kalaburagi has completely collapsed. “The minister has got his cronies involved in all kinds of scams by getting whoever he wants as partners in everything. There are scams of sand, tiles, and cement factories; he has been involved in all of them. For the contracts also, his people have been favoured, which was why Sachin committed suicide. A high-level probe should be conducted into all this,” Narayanaswamy urged.

Priyank should be removed from his ministerial post and arrested immediately. He demanded that the government should get him to fully cooperate with the investigation. “Otherwise, our party leaders and workers will fight for it fiercely,” he warned.

“The deceased Sachin has written a 7-page death note and posted it on social media. There was a mention of the idea of ‘killing Andola Swamiji, Chandu Patil, Basavaraj Mattimud through supari’,” he alleged.

He further stated that “Priyank had converted Kalaburagi as his own republic, with the administration, including the police, working at his behest to harass his political opponents”.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar mentioned, “Priyank held a press conference to save his skin. Former RDPR minister Eshwarappa resigned, in the wake of Belagavi contractor Santhosh Patil’s suicide, despite the court saying he had no role in it. Priyank should also resign as his name was mentioned by Sachin, as the former had called him. If he comes out clean in the probe, let him become the CM.”