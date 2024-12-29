SIT files 2,481-page chargesheet against BJP MLA Munirathna in rape and honey trap case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted a 2,481-page chargesheet on Friday in the rape and honey trap case registered against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. The chargesheet was presented to the special court.

A 40-year-old social worker had filed a complaint against the MLA at the Kaggalipura police station on September 18.

The chargesheet alleges that the MLA exploited women living with HIV to honey trap his political rivals.

Ayyan Reddy, a police inspector attached to the Hebbagodi police station, has been named in the chargesheet for allegedly assisting the MLA in these criminal conspiracies.

The SIT has included 146 witnesses and 850 documents as evidence in the chargesheet. Among these witnesses, statements from eight individuals have been recorded before a magistrate.

Several videos allegedly used by Munirathna to honey trap his rivals have also been recovered. In addition to Munirathna and Ayyan Reddy, the MLA’s associates Srinivas P. and Sudhakar R. have been named in the chargesheet.

The SIT is currently investigating three cases two registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru and one at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district.

Earlier, on November 30, the SIT submitted a 590-page chargesheet against the MLA for his alleged casteist slurs against a former corporator.