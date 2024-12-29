Wheeling: Two teens die as scooter rams truck

BENGALURU: Two teenagers, who were performing dangerous stunts on a scooter, died after colliding with a truck near Vijayapura bypass road in Devanahalli taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Abrez Pasha, 18, who was riding the scooter, and pillion rider Manoj, 16. Both were residents of Vijayapura town. Manoj was a Class 8 student. Pasha, who discontinued his studies, was unemployed.

Police said around 9.30am, Pasha and Manoj were performing wheelie while speeding towards ‘H’ Cross from Devanahalli when the accident occurred. Pasha lost control over his scooter and collided with the truck coming in the opposite direction. Pasha died on the spot. Manoj, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Pasha did not have a driving license.

Vijayapura police have seized the scooter and registered a case against its owner.