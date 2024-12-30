Bengaluru teen bags six medals at national shooting event

BENGALURU: In a remarkable feat, 18-year-old Abishek Sekhar from Bengaluru created history by becoming the first shooter from Karnataka to win six medals at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Bhopal.

The competition, held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, brought together India’s elite shooters, including Olympians and World Cup champions, where Abishek’s exceptional performance placed him at the forefront of Indian shooting.

Abishek won three gold medals in the Team Events, alongside a silver in the Junior Men’s 10-metre Air Rifle Finals, with a stunning score of 251.4.

His silver came in a high-stakes final where Rudrankksh Patil, a contender for the Paris 2024 Olympics, broke the World Record to win the gold medal. Additionally, Abishek claimed a silver in the Junior Mixed Team Event with Tilottama Sen and a bronze in the Civilian Category.

Starting his journey in 2019, Abishek quickly made a name for himself by winning gold in all categories of the 10-metre Open Sight Shooting event and breaking the Karnataka record within just two months of training. After a two-year break during the pandemic and to focus on academics, he returned to shooting in 2022 and has since accumulated numerous accolades, including at the State Shooting Championships and Dussehra Cup.

Trained by renowned coach Ramachandran Purushothaman at the Art of Shooting Academy in Bengaluru, Abishek continues to receive strong support from the Karnataka State Rifle Association.

“This year, I went into the nationals with great confidence. My ultimate dream is to stand on the podium at the next Olympics and make my country proud,” Abishek said, reflecting on his future ambitions.

His coach, Ramachandran Purushothaman, highlighted, “Abishek’s attention to detail, discipline, and ability to analyse each shot will carry him far in the sport.”

The 67th NSCC attracted a record 13,522 shooters from across India, including Olympians and national-level competitors.