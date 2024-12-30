Bengaluru’s mobility landscape in 2024 – A year of misplaced priorities

Urban mobility which looks very simple to tackle is actually a classic example of a complex system. At the same time sustainable mobility solutions are amply clear within the fundamental and universal approach of promoting higher trip mode share on public transport, walking, and cycling. This approach can be translated into action by reducing the number of motorised vehicles, reducing vehicle kilometres travelled by all motorised vehicles, and fix energy mix of transport to renewal sources.

Unfortunately, 2024 has been an year of misplaced priorities for Bengaluru in terms of State Government’s continued focus on road infrastructure projects, like tunnel road, double decker, flyovers/underpasses among others, which only creates a pathway for the city to an unsustainable and unliveable Bengaluru, considering that their impact would be to decrease trip mode share of sustainable modes, increase tailpipe emissions, increase energy consumption (especially fossil fuels), increase traffic fatalities of vulnerable road users, and widen the inequitable access across gender and income groups.

This is inspite of proven experience of the city in the last few decades with such road infrastructure interventions not leading to any sustainable solution with Bengaluru still remaining as among the most traffic congested cities in India and world. This is compounded by slow pace of implementation of MRTS (metro and sub-urban rail) corridors in Bengaluru, with planning gaps on; integration of public transport modes, first and last mile connectivity, inefficient and difficult transfers, and absence of efficient passenger information system.