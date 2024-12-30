Bidar contractor suicide case: BJP goes for Priyank’s jugular

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP is going full throttle against RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the case of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal’s suicide, which exposed the plight of contractors to get government projects.
As BJP earlier managed to get B Nagendra removed from the cabinet for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, it is adopting a similar strategy to target junior Kharge. It is already talking about how KS Eshwarappa, who was the RDPR minister when the party was in power, resigned after Santhosh Patil, a contractor from Belagavi, committed suicide after naming him.
As Priyank’s supporter and former Kalaburagi corporator Raju Kapanur allegedly abetted the suicide of Panchal, and has been booked by the police, the saffron party is seeking his resignation from the post.
Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya posted on X, “While respected Mallikarjun @Kharge Ji is busy saving democracy in Delhi, this is what is happening in his backyard, the Republic of Kalaburagi. His son, who acts like a great constitutional expert, is getting into one trouble after another. This is not the only thing that is happening, the details of Kharge Ji’s family trusts and land scams are also tumbling out one after the other.
His family trust was recently forced to return 5 acres of KIADB land in Bengaluru, taken under the Dalit quota. Thanks to Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s RTI legislation, the documents are rich in details. Thanks also to the leadership tussle in @INCKarnataka, the flow of information is good. Nobody is loyal to anybody in the state Congress but only to themselves and their chair.”
Leader of opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka demanded Priyank’s resignation. “Will the Ambedkar Constitution not apply to the Kharge family? Priyank Kharge, who preaches to others, should resign and show morality. Priyank Kharge is neither a Kalaburagi Nizam nor his followers are ‘Razakars’. It is clear that Priyank Kharge’s close associates played a role in the death of contractor Sachin. Therefore, he should resign immediately,” he urged.
Panchal mentioned Kapanur in the death note, saying the latter was threatening him to pay money, Ashoka stated.
“Raju Kapanur is identified in Kharge’s close circle and was also a corporator in Kalaburagi. He was previously arrested on charges of possessing an illegal pistol. Despite knowing all this, Priyank has not distanced the goon which means that a government of goons and rowdies is running in our state,” he alleged.
The LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy sought Priyank’s arrest. Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra visited the victim’s family members and expressed his solidarity with them.
Priyank meets CM
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence Cauvery on Sunday evening and briefed him about the contractor’s suicide. They discussed whether to initiate a probe by an independent agency. Priyank told the CM that he will abide by the decision of the latter and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
Priyank told the CM that he was not involved in the incident and will face the probe, saying the authenticity of the seven-page Panchal’s death note will be ascertained by the Forensic Science Laboratory.