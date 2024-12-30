Bidar contractor suicide case: BJP goes for Priyank’s jugular

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP is going full throttle against RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the case of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal’s suicide, which exposed the plight of contractors to get government projects.

As BJP earlier managed to get B Nagendra removed from the cabinet for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, it is adopting a similar strategy to target junior Kharge. It is already talking about how KS Eshwarappa, who was the RDPR minister when the party was in power, resigned after Santhosh Patil, a contractor from Belagavi, committed suicide after naming him.

As Priyank’s supporter and former Kalaburagi corporator Raju Kapanur allegedly abetted the suicide of Panchal, and has been booked by the police, the saffron party is seeking his resignation from the post.

Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya posted on X, “While respected Mallikarjun @Kharge Ji is busy saving democracy in Delhi, this is what is happening in his backyard, the Republic of Kalaburagi. His son, who acts like a great constitutional expert, is getting into one trouble after another. This is not the only thing that is happening, the details of Kharge Ji’s family trusts and land scams are also tumbling out one after the other.

His family trust was recently forced to return 5 acres of KIADB land in Bengaluru, taken under the Dalit quota. Thanks to Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s RTI legislation, the documents are rich in details. Thanks also to the leadership tussle in @INCKarnataka, the flow of information is good. Nobody is loyal to anybody in the state Congress but only to themselves and their chair.”