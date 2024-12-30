Eshwar Khandre promises justice to Sachin’s kin

BIDAR: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, who is also the district in-charge minister for Bidar, visited the residence of contractor Sachin Panchal, who ended his life on Thursday, at Katti Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk on Sunday. He consoled members of the bereaved family.

The minister assured the Panchal family that he would make all efforts to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family. He added that he would also request the chief minister to order an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Khandre said that the Railway Police are already investigating the case and the truth will come out. He said that whoever is guilty, no matter how influential they are, will be punished. As the MLA of the constituency and the district minister, he will try to provide justice to the family, he said.

“Let the authorities submit the FSL report on the death note, reportedly written by Sachin to the government, and the latter will certainly take appropriate action,” Khandre said, adding that it is the duty of everybody to protect law and order, and no one should do politics on this issue.

The deceased contractor’s father, Mounappa Panchal, mother Iramma, sisters Sangeeta, Surekha, Sujatha, Sunita, and Savita, along with other family members were present when Khandre visited the residence.

It may be recalled here that Sachin’s death note stated that he was taking the extreme step, due to alleged harassment of former corporator of Kalaburagi, Raju Kapanoor, who is said to be a supporter of RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, and five others.