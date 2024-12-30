Karnataka records 217 maternal deaths in four months

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 348 maternal deaths till November this year, with 217 cases reported in just four months, from August to November. Of these, 179 were in government hospitals and 38 in private facilities.

The data shows that between August and November, over 50 maternal deaths were reported each month in the state. While Ringer’s Lactate, an IV fluid, came under scrutiny following maternal deaths in Ballari, experts stressed that other factors, such as postpartum haemorrhage (excessive bleeding following delivery), lack of supportive antibiotics, trained medical professionals and adequate care for postpartum infections, also need urgent attention.

Dr Ramesh GH, Head of Emergency and Critical Care at BMCRI, said the role of Ringer’s Lactate should not be viewed in isolation, but should be considered in a broader context. A detailed investigation into the overall treatment process and underlying medical conditions is necessary to pinpoint the real causes of the fatalities.

The suggestion that IV fluids like Ringer’s Lactate can be directly blamed for maternal deaths fails to consider the complexities of medical cases, experts said and explained that a death would typically be within hours due to anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) if Ringer’s Lactate were substandard or improperly administered.

‘Pregnant women should be monitored to find risks’

Explaining major fatal complications, Dr Ramesh highlighted amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), which occurs when amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream, triggering a severe allergic-like reaction.