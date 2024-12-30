Kodava-Gowda temple committee to arrive on decision over traditional attire by January 6

MADIKERI: Police stood guard at the Mrityunjaya Temple in Kattemadu even as BNSS 163 prohibitory order was imposed at the premises to control the anticipated communal clashes on Monday.

Meanwhile, the district administration called for a peace committee meeting with the leaders from the Kodava and Gowda community to arrive at an amicable decision.

The unrest began after a few Kodava devotees were banned entry into the Mrityunjaya temple by the committee (including the majority of Gowda members) for wearing the Kodava traditional attire.

“Following the unrest over the issue at Mrityunjaya Temple at Kattemadu, the administration called for a peace committee meeting. The meeting was attended by the Temple committee, Kodava Samaja and Gowda Samaja office bearers. After a three-hour meeting, the Temple Committee has assured to arrive at an amicable decision by January 6,” confirmed DC Venkat Raja addressing a press conference on Monday evening.

He explained that there might have been miscommunication or misinterpretation of the temple bylaw. “The Temple Committee has assured to hold a meeting and a decision regarding the Bylaw will be taken by January 6. Both the communities have agreed to cooperate and have assured to maintain peace,” DC added.