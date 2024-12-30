Kodava-Gowda temple committee to arrive on decision over traditional attire by January 6

MADIKERI: Police stood guard at the Mrityunjaya Temple in Kattemadu even as BNSS 163 prohibitory order was imposed at the premises to control the anticipated communal clashes on Monday.
Meanwhile, the district administration called for a peace committee meeting with the leaders from the Kodava and Gowda community to arrive at an amicable decision.
The unrest began after a few Kodava devotees were banned entry into the Mrityunjaya temple by the committee (including the majority of Gowda members) for wearing the Kodava traditional attire.
“Following the unrest over the issue at Mrityunjaya Temple at Kattemadu, the administration called for a peace committee meeting. The meeting was attended by the Temple committee, Kodava Samaja and Gowda Samaja office bearers. After a three-hour meeting, the Temple Committee has assured to arrive at an amicable decision by January 6,” confirmed DC Venkat Raja addressing a press conference on Monday evening.
He explained that there might have been miscommunication or misinterpretation of the temple bylaw. “The Temple Committee has assured to hold a meeting and a decision regarding the Bylaw will be taken by January 6. Both the communities have agreed to cooperate and have assured to maintain peace,” DC added.
Meanwhile, SP K Ramarajan cautioned against posting derogatory statements and abusive words against any community. “The temple committee has sought time and no protests will be allowed concerning the matter until then. Section 163 will be extended if required. However, stringent action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb the peace. No abusive statements will be allowed across social media,” Ramarajan warned.
While the peace committee meeting was held during evening hours, preventive arrests were made by the police during morning hours to control any unrest.
As Kodava devotees were prevented entry to the temple for wearing the traditional attire, the members of the Kodava Riders Club and other Kodava community residents from across Ponnampet planned to ride to the temple wearing the Kuppiya Chale on Monday morning. However, they were arrested by police as a preventive measure.
Further, this arrest was opposed by the residents of Ponnampet, Hudikeri, Gonikoppal and Napoklu regions even as protests were held demanding the immediate release of the arrested Kodavas. The arrested members from the community were, however, released later.