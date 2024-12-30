KPSC exam: Candidates protest mismatch in OMR sheet, hall ticket number

VIJAYAPURA/KOLAR: The reported mismatched registration numbers and OMR sheets given to students of Gazetted Probationary Group A and B examination, conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), on Sunday triggered protests, with many candidates refusing to write the exam. At some centres in Kolar too, candidates faced a similar problem.

In Vijayapura district, 12,741 candidates had registered to appear for the exam at 32 centres. The problem occurred at two centres at SECAB Educational Institution and Marathi Mahavidyalaya when candidates discovered discrepancies between their registration numbers and those printed on the OMR sheets. Upset, several candidates walked out of the centre, refusing to attempt the examination.

Learning about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner Somalinga Gennur and Zilla Panchayat CEO Rishi Anand visited the affected centres to address the situation. After discussions with KPSC officials, they acknowledged the discrepancies and assured the candidates that corrective measures would be taken immediately. KPSC officials advised candidates to manually record their registration numbers on the OMR sheets to ensure the examination could proceed.

To pacify aggrieved candidates, the officials assured them additional time. Following these assurances and persuasion by officials, the candidates agreed to resume writing the examination. Meanwhile, police personnel were deployed at the examination centres to prevent any further disruptions.

In Kolar, 5,817 students appeared for the examination. As students pointed out the mismatch between their OMR sheets and hall ticket numbers, officials told the students to write their hall ticket numbers on OMR sheets and that it would be considered during valuation.

Coming out of the exam hall, the candidates said it was painful to see that the examination is facing issues even though it is being conducted for the second time.