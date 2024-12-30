November witnesses 1.42 crore domestic passengers taking to the skies

BENGALURU: The number of domestic flyers across the country touched 1.42 crore in November 2024, a 11.9% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. The traffic data for domestic airlines has been made public by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The DGCA report , released last week, said that in comparison, 1.27 crore passengers took to the skies in November 2023. IndiGo dominated the market carrying 177.1 lakh flyers, accounting for 63.5% of the domestic market. Air India came a far second with 21.9% of the market share (61.21 lakh flyers).
A total of 624 passenger complaints were received by the domestic airlines during last month, which puts the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers at 0.44.
The Gurugram-based airline FlyBig has received the maximum number of complaints, 20.7 per 10,000 passengers, while IndiGo has received the minimum number of complaints – 0.2 per 10,000 flyers.
Of the complaints received, the majority (34.3%) pertained to flight-related issues. Missing baggage came next with 25.3% of complaints, while refund came third with 13.8% complaints.
The overall cancellation rate across airlines stood at 1.25% with FlyBig’s rate at 36.71%. Alliance Air stood second at 4.23%. Unsuitable weather was the chief reason for cancellations and 27,577 passengers were impacted because of this, the report said.
In all, 3,539 flyers were denied boarding with Air India not permitting 3,335 of passengers to take the flight.
Overall, Rs 2.84 crore was spent by airlines towards compensation and facilities for passengers. Delay in flight journeys resulted in 2.24 lakh passengers suffering with a sum of Rs 2.89 crore spent towards their assistance.