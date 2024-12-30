November witnesses 1.42 crore domestic passengers taking to the skies

BENGALURU: The number of domestic flyers across the country touched 1.42 crore in November 2024, a 11.9% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. The traffic data for domestic airlines has been made public by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The DGCA report , released last week, said that in comparison, 1.27 crore passengers took to the skies in November 2023. IndiGo dominated the market carrying 177.1 lakh flyers, accounting for 63.5% of the domestic market. Air India came a far second with 21.9% of the market share (61.21 lakh flyers).

A total of 624 passenger complaints were received by the domestic airlines during last month, which puts the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers at 0.44.

The Gurugram-based airline FlyBig has received the maximum number of complaints, 20.7 per 10,000 passengers, while IndiGo has received the minimum number of complaints – 0.2 per 10,000 flyers.