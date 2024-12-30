QR codes in BMTC buses: Ready for scanning but payments on hold

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced QR-code based UPI payments in most of its buses. However, the system remains under-utilised, largely due to conductors discouraging commuters from using the QR-code payment option.

Many buses now feature QR code posters on their side panels, allowing passengers to make payments digitally. Once the payment is completed, conductors issue tickets. However, the UPI payment system is yet to be fully implemented.

“In a city like Bengaluru, where UPI is the norm everywhere-- from tea stalls to high-end stores, it’s honestly frustrating and disappointing that the lifeline of Bengaluru, the BMTC buses hasn’t embraced it yet fully,” said Aditi Reddy, a daily commuter.

“We live in a tech-driven city, and yet, when it comes to public transport, we’re stuck in the past. Digital payments would not only save precious time but will also make travel far more convenient, especially during peak hours when the buses are crowded. The absence of such a simple solution is surprising and shows how far behind BMTC is, as compared to the rest of the city.” she added.

Speaking about the UPI payments, BMTC bus conductors said it is difficult to accept QR-code based UPI payments for various reasons. They complained that due to poor internet connectivity in some places, the payment gets stuck and they cannot verify if the payment is made or not.

Further, they also complained that the Shakti scheme (free bus travel for women) has already increased workload. “We have to verify Aadhaar card of every women passenger and issue zero tickets. Along with this we have to check the daily and monthly passes, student passes and others. Amidst these, it is difficult for us to verify UPI payment and issue tickets, especially during peak hours,” said a BMTC bus conductor.