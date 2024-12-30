Rejuvenated Doddagubbi Lake breathes life back to borewells

BENGALURU: Villages such as Kannur, Kadusonnenahalli, Doddagubbi, Chikkagubbi and others in the Mahadevapura Zone can look forward to improved borewell recharge and better water availability by the next monsoon, thanks to the rejuvenation of the 125-acre Doddagubbi lake by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to BBMP lake division officials, the restoration project cost Rs 9.5 crore. VIMOS Technocrats Pvt Ltd, a firm specialising in water body management, was hired two years ago to study, prepare a detailed project report and execute the rejuvenation two years ago.

“The rejuvenation process involved meticulous efforts to restore the lake’s storage capacity by removing silt deposits, conducting hydraulic studies to construct inlet and outlet channels and ensuring an efficient network for water flow. These measures resulted in the lake’s ability to retain stormwater at full capacity. Furthermore, the main bund was restored, and a ring bund was constructed around the entire lake to create a designated walking path,” said Younus Parvez, managing director of VIMOS Technocrats Pvt Ltd.

A BBMP lake engineer noted that during last year’s summer, many borewells in villages surrounding Doddagubbi Lake dried up. However, following desilting and heavy rain during monsoon, some borewells began functioning again due to groundwater recharge. “With the completion of inlet repairs, stormwater drain connections, and improved storage capacity, groundwater levels are expected to shoot up in all the surrounding villages,” said the BBMP engineer.

The engineer also highlighted that encroachments have been removed in compliance with High Court orders, and fencing has been installed to enhance security. Sedimentation ponds near inlets and embankments within the lake’s forested area were constructed to improve biodiversity and preserve the ecosystem.