Cobra rescued from 540 feet borewell in 10-hour-long operation in Karnataka's Konandur

SHIVAMOGGA: In a dramatic wildlife rescue, a spectacled cobra, approximately three feet long, was saved after falling into a 540-foot-deep borewell pipe at Konandur in Thirthahalli taluk recently.

The incident occurred as the snake attempted to cross a busy main road in the area. Startled by the traffic and people, it hurriedly sought refuge but accidentally slipped into the uncovered borewell pipe. The sight left locals concerned about its safety.

In an initial attempt to rescue the cobra, residents used a camera to confirm the snake was alive and tried various methods over four days to retrieve it. When these efforts proved unsuccessful, they sought assistance from the Forest Department and the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS).

Upon inspection, the ARRS team led by field director Ajay Giri worked closely with the locals to devise a safe rescue plan. The delicate operation, which spanned nearly 10 hours, involved careful manoeuvres to extract the snake without causing harm. A pipe and camera were lowered into the borewell to spot the snake. The cobra was found at a depth of 240 feet. All PVC pipes were removed from the borewell. Finally, the team was able to hook the snake.

Once freed, the cobra was found to be unharmed. The team released the snake into its natural habitat and praised the cooperation of the community.

The rescue effort also turned into an educational moment, as the ARRS team conducted an onsite awareness session, emphasising the importance of wildlife conservation and safety measures like covering borewell pipes to prevent such incidents in the future.