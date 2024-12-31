Karnataka govt to challenge Darshan's bail in Supreme Court

BENGALURU: The state Home Department has granted approval to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court, challenging the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.

In an order issued on Monday, the government sanctioned the filing of a SLP (criminal) before the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court’s order dated December 13 granting bail to the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The government appointed Anil C Nishani, a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, to challenge the bail. The order also directed the state public prosecutor to prepare the SLP to be filed before the Supreme Court. Additionally, Siddharth Luthra, a senior advocate, has been appointed as the special counsel to argue the special leave petition on behalf of the state.

Darshan, who had been in custody for several months, was granted interim bail on October 30 for medical reasons. On December 13, the High Court granted regular bail to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.