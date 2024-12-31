Karnataka HC tells RTCs to install loudspeakers for differently-abled in buses

BENGALURU: Directing state-run transport corporations to operate audio announcement systems (AAS) in buses for the benefit of differently-abled persons, the Karnataka High Court said the loudspeaker system should be operated to guide differently-abled persons to facilitate their movement to enter and exit buses at different bus-stops, at the points of embarkment and destination.

Directing the respondents -- the state government and its transport corporations -- to introduce advanced technological equipment and facilities in this regard, the court said local authorities should earmark sufficient funds in the budgetary provision for this scheme to be continuously operated.

Within the next two years, the state government should ensure that the AAS is operated for the benefit of persons with disability and made available at all major bus stops and points in each district and taluks, to be expanded for its coverage, the court said.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind issued these directions while disposing of a public interest litigation filed in 2022 by visually impaired advocate N Shreyas and Shreyas Global Trust for Social Cause, represented by its CEO Kruthika N.

The court also said that a team of supervising employees should be deployed at major points/bus stops to physically guide, assist and help persons with disability so that they can have the benefits effectively and fruitfully.

The court noted with satisfaction that the authorities are re-engaged in providing convenience and the right to accessibility by commencing audio announcement facility at bus stops, which was earlier discontinued.