Karnataka RTCs have sought 15 per cent fare hike: Ramalinga

KSRTC fares were last revised in 2020: Official

“BMTC fares were revised in 2014. The fares of KSRTC, KKRTC, and NWKRTC were revised for 2020. The government has not increased the fares since then,” said a top official from one of the bus corporations.

He said that prices of fuel, spare parts and tyres have increased and most of the revenue generated went towards employees' salaries. “Over 45% of the revenue generated is spent on diesel. When bus fares were revised last time in KSRTC, the diesel price was Rs 61 per litre. Fares have remained the same, while the price of diesel is around Rs 90 per litre now,” he said.

When bus fares were revised in 2020, KSRTC spent around Rs 3 crore per day on fuel. However, due to the increase in fuel prices, the corporations are now spending over Rs 5 crore a day. The intention of all four bus corporations is to serve people and not to burden them. However, they have been forced to go for a fare hike because of the rising operational costs, the official said.

He said the government is also positive about the fare hike and it will be revised this time to keep the corporations afloat. The RTC unions, which had threatened to go on an indefinite strike, too have demanded that the fares be revised.