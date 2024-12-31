NIA court sentences Bangladeshi national to seven-year imprisonment in terror case

According to NIA investigations, Jahidul, the JMB Amir of India, along with the absconding JMB head Salauddin Salehin, had illegally crossed into India in 2014 after escaping from the custody of Bangladesh police in connection with the 2005 serial blasts in Bangladesh.

While in hiding, he and his associates were involved in the October 2014 Burdwan blast case.

After the blast, Jahidul and his aides fled to Bengaluru, where he radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth from West Bengal and Assam to further the anti-India activities of JMB.

The accused and his associates were also responsible for the blast in Bodhgaya in January 2018.

NIA investigations further revealed that the accused and his associates had conspired to raise funds through dacoity to advance the activities of JMB. In 2018, they committed four dacoities in Bengaluru as part of this agenda, using the looted money to procure ammunition, arrange hideouts, and provide training for carrying out terrorist activities.