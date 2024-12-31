Taking a deep dive

Every week, TNIE reporters took a dive into pivotal issues that grabbed the eyeballs. Every topic was covered indepth, with reporters from all bureaus analysing a topic in minute detail. The segment — Big Picture — gave readers a 3600 look. Here’s a look at some of the important special reports that had the most impact

Political interference in police transfers does exist despite the existence of the Police Establishment Board set up with the sole purpose of bringing in transparency in police transfers and nullifying political interference and the high stress levels faced by men in khaki.

Excessive social media usage is leading to mental health issues, and has impacted social skills and communications, warn experts.

Whether it is a river, pond or sea, venturing into water has its risks, and it is only trained swimmers who have a chance of staying alive. It is selfie-obsessed tourists and travellers who are at risk.

Despite grace marks, SSLC results for 2023-24 are below par. Educationists term this largesse a face-saving measure for the government, flag deep-rooted issues like teacher shortage.