Karnataka: Arctic ideal for RRI’s cosmic dawn study

BENGALURU : A scientist from Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru, has found the Arctic region a worthy site for study on the cosmic dawn using an indigenous radio telescope because of its pristine location and radio remoteness.

Cosmic dawn is the period from about 100 million years to one billion years after the Big Bang when the first stars, black holes, and galaxies in the universe were formed.

Research scientist Dr BS Girish, who led India’s maiden winter research team to the Arctic, told TNIE that he characterised the frequency environment in which RRI-developed SARAS radio telescope operated and found the vicinity in and around Himadri, India’s research station in the Arctic, a promising site for deployment. He returned to Bengaluru on January 19.

“Girish’s project was to study radio interference levels in the Arctic. The radio frequency interference scenario in Ny-Ålesund (the global research station) in Svalbard, Norway, was sampled at different times of the day,” said Saurabh Singh, assistant professor, Astronomy & Astrophysics, RRI.